Tetra Med Sciences sets up R&D centre

HYDERABAD

27 August 2021 21:20 IST

US firm Tetra Global’s subsidiary Tetra Med Sciences has set up a research and development centre in Hyderabad.

Announcing launch of operations at the facility, Tetra Med Sciences in a release on Friday said it is engaged in new molecule development and building a portfolio of molecules. The initial focus will be on developing molecules with their intermediates for APIs and going off-patent now and in coming 5-10 years and post getting the drug license work on finished API doses too, the company said. It aims to work on API and other domains and plans to have a production facility soon. For now, it has signed a 3rd party facility for immediate needs.

The company is currently working on molecules for pharma and plans to roll out cost competent and non-infringing intermediates. The team has expertise in the fields of drug discovery, medicinal chemistry besides aroma chemicals, it said in the release.

“Our new R&D centre at Hyderabad, the pharma hub of India, is an important step in our commitment to the government of India’s Atmanirbhar vision,” said Sunita Eyunni, Director of Tetra Med Sciences.

Founder Lathaa Subramanian said recognising the impact of API supply chain shortage and cost competency of pharma sector and encouraged by government support for women entrepreneurs, the firm has decided to work in new molecules development starting with intermediates for API. Given the huge scientific talent pool at Hyderabad, knowledge base and competitive manpower advantage, the firm looked forward to working with pharma industry.