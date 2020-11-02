Testing facility opened at RGIA

An on-site coronavirus testing laboratory has been started at two locations inside Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) for passengers entering the city, scheduled for domestic connecting flights or international departing passengers. It will be operational round the clock and is also available for walk-in options for airport personnel or anyone interested in getting tested.

Government protocols state that international passengers, upon arrival, have to carry a RT-PCR negative report, conducted within 96 hours before departures from the origin country. This report has to be furnished to the State officials deputed at the airport to avoid institutional quarantine. With RT-PCR testing facility available at the airport, passengers can now get themselves tested as soon as they land in Hyderabad, said an official spokesman.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has collaborated with ‘Mapmygenome’, a city-based National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories and Indian Council of Medical Research-certified agency to provide the services for testing COVID samples.

“The COVID-19 testing laboratory is equipped with all necessary testing and sample collection facilities, in compliance with the protocols established by ICMR and NABL. This step will further boost passenger convenience and instil more confidence in air travel as the safest mode of transportation in the post pandemic world,” said Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker.

Sample collection counters are available for arriving international passengers having an onward journey at the immigration level. For departing international passengers, another collection counter has been made available at the forecourt of Interim International Departures Terminal. This can be used by departing passengers wherever the destination country seeks a negative RT-PCR test report.

The spokesman reminded that passengers going to get themselves tested at the airport should factor in additional time for the test report while travelling. Passengers will have to provide their details such as name, contact details and valid ID proof while registering for the facility. Results of samples will be declared within 3-4 hours. Passengers are advised to factor this time span when booking connecting flights, he said.

With a negative RT-PCR test report, arriving international passengers can continue their onward journey or get exemption from institutional quarantine. However, they will have to undergo home quarantine as per government norms, unless they qualify for special exemptions as applicable under the mandatory rules. In case of a positive result, the passenger will be processed in line with applicable ICMR protocols by the State authorities, he added.