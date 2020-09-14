Testing, cases see usual Sunday dip

Hyderabad

14 September 2020 22:31 IST

Only 1,417 positives detected; 13 more succumb to the virus

COVID-19 testing dipped this Sunday too, leading to detection of fewer cases. While around 60,000 samples are put to test on a daily basis on weekdays, it drops by 50% to 60% on Sundays.

The test numbers began to drop on weekends starting from July 26.

Last Sunday (September 13), only 34,427 samples were checked for the presence of coronavirus and 1,417 were found to be positive. The death toll reached 974 with 13 more COVID patients succumbing to the contagious disease.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the 34,427 people who underwent tests, results of 825 are awaited. The new 1,417 cases include 264 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 133 from Rangareddy, 108 from Karimnagar, 107 from Sangareddy and 75 from Siddipet.

At present, there are 30,532 active cases while 1,27,007 have recovered. The recovery rate is 80.1%.

In the 42 State government hospitals, 3,563 oxygen beds and 545 ICU beds were vacant on Sunday.

In case of the 203 private hospitals across Telangana, 2,811 oxygen beds and 1,186 ICU beds were available.