Testing, cases see usual Sunday dip

COVID-19 testing dipped this Sunday too, leading to detection of fewer cases. While around 60,000 samples are put to test on a daily basis on weekdays, it drops by 50% to 60% on Sundays.
The test numbers began to drop on weekends starting from July 26.
Last Sunday (September 13), only 34,427 samples were checked for the presence of coronavirus and 1,417 were found to be positive. The death toll reached 974 with 13 more COVID patients succumbing to the contagious disease.
Of the 34,427 people who underwent tests, results of 825 are awaited. The new 1,417 cases include 264 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 133 from Rangareddy, 108 from Karimnagar, 107 from Sangareddy and 75 from Siddipet.
At present, there are 30,532 active cases while 1,27,007 have recovered. The recovery rate is 80.1%.
In the 42 State government hospitals, 3,563 oxygen beds and 545 ICU beds were vacant on Sunday.
In case of the 203 private hospitals across Telangana, 2,811 oxygen beds and 1,186 ICU beds were available.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath