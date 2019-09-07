Terror ‘accused’ recounts trauma

“I wake up screaming in the night. When I remember those days, I break into a sweat. My doctor has advised me not to remember those days. But I feel it is my duty to share those experiences,” said Muhammad Amir Khan, a rights activist from Delhi. Mr. Khan, who spent 14 years in prison after being implicated in a terror case, spoke at an event organised by Manthan, while launching his memoirs called: ‘Framed as a Terrorist’.

“I went inside the prison as an 18-year-old and came out as 32-year-old to a very different world. I believe in speaking and sharing my experiences as this is the only way that the horror is not faced by other innocents,” said Mr. Khan, who became emotional while recounting his days of third-degree torture, solitary confinement and loss of hope.

“The law is like a cobweb woven by a spider. It traps small insects but bigger creatures break free from it. Illiterate, poor, backward get trapped, and they don’t have the financial resources to fight cases slapped against them,” said Mr. Khan, who now works for an NGO in human rights space.

“Even in prison, when I was in solitary, I had the moving experience when two Sikh gentlemen gave me dates and milk during my Ramzan fast. It is this good nature of ordinary people and the Constitution, which gives me hope. But when I look at my 5-year-old daughter, I get worried about what kind of country we will be having after 20 years,” said Mr. Khan.