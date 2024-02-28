Terminus Group to develop 2 million sq ft curated life sciences infrastructure in Genome Valley 

February 28, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

Terminus Group with its knowledge partner, Rx Propellant plans, to jointly develop 2 million sq ft of curated life sciences infrastructure and an additional 1 million sq ft supporting infrastructure in life sciences cluster, Genome Valley.

An internationally branded 150 key hotel and service apartments, One North, will form part of supporting infrastructure.

The integrated development is estimated to bring in ₹2,000 crore in capital and an additional ₹4,000 crore in tenant investments with a potential employment generation of more than 10,000 positions for the cluster, the company said in a release after the was announcement made at BioAsia 2024 in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

“Telangana is poised to cement its position as the life sciences hub of the world ... will focus on creation of a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem that can nurture the entrepreneurial journey of startups while facilitating the expansion and induction of both domestic and international players in the State” Mr. Reddy said.

Terminus Group said it has an established real estate footprint in Hyderabad and has completed commercial, mixed-use and residential projects. It has handed over 5 million sq ft and 7 million sq ft in the pipeline.

