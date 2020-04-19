Termination of horticulture employees flayed

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned the termination of contract and outsourced employees in the Hortiuculture Department and questioned how can the government terminate its employees and ask private companies not to lay off.

In a statement here, Yenugula Rakesh Reddy, BJP official spokesperson said that 88 employees from Horticulture Department were terminated from May 1 by the government. “The IT Minister KT Rama Rao has appealed to the industry heads not to lay off employees now but his government was terminating its employees,” he said and demanded that their services be restored immediately.