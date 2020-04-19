Hyderabad

Termination of horticulture employees flayed

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly condemned the termination of contract and outsourced employees in the Hortiuculture Department and questioned how can the government terminate its employees and ask private companies not to lay off.

In a statement here, Yenugula Rakesh Reddy, BJP official spokesperson said that 88 employees from Horticulture Department were terminated from May 1 by the government. “The IT Minister KT Rama Rao has appealed to the industry heads not to lay off employees now but his government was terminating its employees,” he said and demanded that their services be restored immediately.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2020 11:03:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/termination-of-horticulture-employees-flayed/article31383503.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY