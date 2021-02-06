Tenth class student ends life, teacher booked

Hyderabad

School was mulling action against the boy last year

A class X student was found dead at his residence in Challapur village of Kulkacharla mandal in Vikarabad district on Friday evening.

The victim ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, police said.

District Superintendent of Police M. Narayana said that three days ago the boy went to the school after it reopened and one teacher, identified as Ramesh, suggested that he attend classes online instead of coming to school.

“Last year, the boy had some issue with a girl in his class and he was counselled by the headmaster, teachers and her parents. The school even considered issuing a transfer certificate to the boy. However, it was not followed up as the schools were closed since March,” he said.

When the teenaged boy went to school, their teacher Ramesh counselled him again and suggested that he take online classes and pass the examination to avoid further repercussions, Mr. Narayana said.

“The teenager reportedly was hurt by the remarks and resorted to the extreme step,” the officer said.

A note purportedly left behind by the victim blamed Ramesh holding him responsible for his taking the extreme step. A case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code was registered against Ramesh and a probe is on.

