Tension prevailed outside NIMS, shifting of body halted

February 27, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

Tension prevailed at the NIMS core block area with the death of D.Preethi. Her father, D.Nagender, prevented authorities from shifting the body to Gandhi Hospital morgue for post mortem, calling it “murder” and stating that hospital authorities were trying to shift her body overnight to cover up their negligence.

After the hospital authorities released a bulletin around 9.15 p.m. announcing the medico’s death, the tense atmosphere heightened as protestors took to sloganeering.

Her father raised doubts over the treatment, claiming that the doctors had told him that she was responding well. He demanded the hospital management to share the information of her diagnosis and treatment.

NIMS director N.Bheerappa defended his team of specialist doctors, stating that they worked tirelessly to save the medico’s life. “The loss of Preethi’s life is very sad. We appeal to everyone not to disrupt regular services of the hospital and to cooperate with the staff,” he added.

Activists of political parties, including BJP Mahila Morcha and ABVP, staged protests at the hospital and chanted ‘we want justice’. Members of Scheduled Castes Reservation Parirakshana Samithi and Girijana Shakti also called for justice for the girl.

Meanwhile, Panjagutta police said around 400 persons had gathered to protest and that they were taken to Goshamahal grounds under preventive detention. “We cleared the crowd outside the hospital and the situation is under control now. We are trying to talk to the girl’s family to allow us to shift the body for post mortem, following which we can shed light on the exact cause of death,” said police.