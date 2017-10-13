Tension at Reddy Poru Yatra near Medchal

Tension prevailed for several hours on Thursday as participants of Reddy Poru Yathra (RPY) demonstrated on the Kompally-Medchal stretch of Nizamabad-Hyderabad national highway protesting ‘arrest’ of their leaders.

Traffic came to a halt on the national highway as hundreds of participants of RPY staged sit-in on the road, urging the police to release their ‘arrested leaders’ while police maintained that no one was arrested. The demonstration and the calls of the RPY leaders to assemble at Pragati Bhavan (Chief Minister's camp office-cum-residence) prompted the police top brass to beef up security at the Begumpet premises. Teams of Quick Response Team (QRT) clad in olive-green uniform and members of Hyderabad Police Commissioner's Task Force were deployed outside Pragati Bhavan in addition to the local Punjagutta police. Attempts by some small groups of PRY to reach the building were foiled by the police. But tension began to build up from 11 a.m. on Thursday at Medchal as the local police took into preventive custody 40 leaders of PRY who assembled at a function hall in Aithvelli the previous night. “They were connected to the Reddy Ikya Vedika which organised the Reddy Poru Yathra. But they had no permission either to take out a rally or hold a meeting,” Petbasheerabad ACP Ande Srinivasa Rao said.

RPY was started from Vemulawada of Sircilla district on October 2. After covering different districts in the State, it was supposed to culminate at a meeting at Medchal, Kompally and Hyderabad on Thursday. On learning about the arrest of their leaders, RPY activists reached Medchal police station and picked up arguments with the police officials, urging the latter to set them free. Within an hour, number of the participants swelled and nearly 7,000 persons gathered there. Some of them blocked the national highway, holding up traffic. The demonstrators raised slogans against the government.