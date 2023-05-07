ADVERTISEMENT

Tension at Narsingi as HMDA officials, bureaucrats lock horns over land

May 07, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed at Narsingi’s Puppalaguda area on Sunday morning as a clutch of bureaucrats, including IAS and IPS officers, protested against the HMDA officials attempting to start work on a link road. 

ACP Narsingi Ramana Goud police said a complaint was received from HMDA officials against the bureaucrats on Sunday, but an FIR is yet to be registered. “While the bureaucrats claimed that the place was allotted to them and obstructed the road works, the HMDA officials said the place was marked as government land. They said they wanted to make a link road from Puppalguda to Manikonda,” said Mr.Goud. 

HMDA officials also reportedly said that the road work has been postponed for the last six months.

