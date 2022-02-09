Tension at Jangaon as TRS, BJP workers clash

Jangaon

09 February 2022 23:01 IST

TRS, BJP cadres clash with each other

Tension prevailed for some time at Jangaon district headquarters on Wednesday with TRS and BJP leaders clashing with flag sticks and BJP cadre being chased by TRS activists. Police found it difficult to control the agitators from both the sides.

It all started with TRS leaders and workers protesting over the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that division of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh did not take place properly. Carrying the effigy of Mr. Modi, the TRS cadre reached the Town Centre.

Objecting to the proposed burning of effigy of Mr. Modi, the BJP activists reached there with party flags and protested resulting in the tension. Some videos posted on social media showed BJP workers being chased by TRS activists. With great difficulty police controlled them.

