Tenders to procure prawn juveniles soon

Enthused by the success of cultivation of fresh water prawns in major water bodies, the Fisheries Department has started the exercise to procure necessary quantum of juveniles for the next season.

The tender committee headed by Fisheries Commissioner C. Suvarna will call for tenders for supply of prawn juveniles, fresh water scampi, that would be stocked in different water bodies across the State.

The department has decided to expand prawn cultivation to more areas in the coming days and has accordingly decided to enhance the quantum of procurement of prawn juveniles to five crore. This is against the 3.06 crore prawn juveniles stored in 21 water bodies, including the major reservoirs spread across the State. The department has recorded yield of more than 900 tonne well before the conclusion of the ongoing season resulting in income of more than ₹20 crore to over 10,000 farmers belonging to fishermen cooperative societies across the State. According to Dr. Suvarna, the tender process would commence by the end of September first week followed by opening of the technical bids.

The teams of the department would visit the facilities of the prospective bidders to assess their capacity as to whether they can supply the required quantum of fresh water scampi.

Bids are likely to be received from the hatcheries in Nellore and Prakasam districts of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh while there is scope for suppliers from Tamil Nadu and Kerala too submitting their tenders in the process.

“Bids will be mostly from hatcheries in Nellore and Prakasam districts as they are closer to the State. The juveniles will be shifted from the hatcheries after the assessment of mortality factor and related aspects to ensure their survival rate,” Dr. Suvarna told The Hindu. The department had procured prawn juveniles at the rate of ₹1.9 each for the current season and the pricing for the next season would depend on the availability of the commodity.