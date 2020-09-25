Tenders for Secretariat rescheduled

HYDERABAD

25 September 2020

Builtup area of the integrated complex increased, sources say

The State government has rescheduled the tender process for construction of the new integrated Secretariat complex.

Tenders will now be issued between September 30 and October 13. Pre-bid meeting will be conducted on October 7 and the technical bids will be opened on October 13 evening. Opening of the price bids is scheduled on October 16, according to the new notification issued.

The Roads and Buildings department, in its notification issued on September 15, has announced that bidders can download the tender documents from September 18 and the pre-bid meeting would be held on September 26. Technical bids were slated to be opened on October 1 and the price bids on October 5. Interested bidders can download the documents from the e-procurement platform www.tender.telangana.gov.in.

The initial notification has been cancelled citing “administrative reasons” and fresh dates for tender process had been notified. Senior officials said the process had only been rescheduled and not cancelled altogether without ascribing any reasons for the rescheduling.

Sources, however, said the development followed the changes in the design of the complex that led to increase in the builtup area as well as the cost of the project. This could be seen from the deliberations at the meeting of the State Expert Appraisal Committee on September 21. According to the minutes of the SEAC meeting, the project proponent (government) informed that the site was re-surveyed and it’s area has increased.

“Few changes were also observed in the builtup area of the main building, staff amenities and other buildings,” according to the minutes of the meeting. The net site area was 25.42 acres in the earlier design which received clearance and it had now increased to 28.05 acres.

The total builtup area has increased from 66,479.92 sq.m (7.15 lakh sq.ft) to 70,315.19 sq.m (7.56 lakh sq.ft) in the main complex with 11 floors in addition to ground and lower ground floors (LG+G+11). Though the number of floors in the main complex remained the same, the built up area has increased from 6.66 lakh sq.ft to 6.99 lakh sq.ft and this was mainly due to the staff amenities and other facilities.