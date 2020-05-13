Tenders finalised for two elevated corridors

The government has finalised tenders for construction of two components of the Strategic Road Development Plan, both elevated corridors, respectively from Nalgonda Crossroads up to Owaisi Junction, and from Indira Park to VST main road.

Orders have already been issued, and work will be started soon for the structures proposed to be constructed in steel, officials informed. Both the projects have been won by M. Venkat Rao Infra Projects, and the bids were sent for government’s approval as the agency has quoted excess. After the government’s approval, the contract was awarded, and Letter of Acceptance given, officials said.

The proposed 2.5 km corridor from Nalgonda Crossroads to Owaisi Junction will fly over IS Sadan, and Chanchalguda and will require acquisition of 220 structures. Construction along with land acquisition is estimated to cost over ₹523 crore.

The proposal for corridor at Indira Park involves construction of four-lane, bidirectional fly over crossing over NTR Stadium junction, Ashok Nagar crossroads, RTC Crossroads, and Baghlingampally junction, along with a three-lane, bidirectional grade separator from Ramnagar to Baghlingampally, crossing VST junction. Main corridor will be of 2.09 kilometres while the grade separator will be of 840 metres. Cost approved by the government is ₹426 crore, including land acquisition. Both projects are to be built in EPC mode.