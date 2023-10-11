HamberMenu
Tenant farmer, wife end life in Peddapalli district

October 11, 2023 08:15 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Distressed over crop damage due to the recent bout of heavy rains, a tenant farmer and his wife allegedly committed suicide at their house in Nellipalli village in Manthani mandal of Peddapalli district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as K Ashok, 35, and his wife Sangeetha, 29.

Sources said that Ashok and Sangeetha allegedly ended their lives by consuming pesticide at their house in the small hours of the day apparently due to financial distress.

They were found dead in their house on Tuesday morning.

They allegedly resorted to the drastic step while their two children - five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter, were fast asleep.

Ashok reportedly cultivated paddy and cotton in five acres of leased land.

The entire crop was damaged as their leased agricultural fields submerged by the backwaters of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project’s Annaram barrage owing to heavy rains a couple of weeks ago, sources added.

The Manthani police registered a case and are investigating.

(Eom)Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline numbers: 8142020033/44

040 66202000/2001

