Ten students of Gandhi Medical College suspended for ragging

September 12, 2023 - HYDERABAD

Ten students of Gandhi Medical College have been suspended for a year for indulging in ragging. According to sources, the first year MBBS students were ragged over the weekend and one of them reached out to the University Grants Commission through its portal.

“Ten senior students from 2021 and 2022 batch indulged in ragging at the hostel of Gandhi Medical College, Secunderabad. Today, the anti-ragging committee enquired into the incident and found five students from 2021 batch and five students from 2022 batch indulging in ragging. All the 10 students are suspended from the college for one year,” said Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Ramesh Reddy in a statement.

“The complaint was also sent by UGC anti-ragging cell, New Delhi to take action. All the students in various medical colleges are warned that if anyone indulges in ragging the action will be very firm as per anti-ragging rules . We have zero tolerance for ragging,” said Dr Reddy warning the students who are pursuing various medical courses in different universities in the State.

The death by suicide of a first-year post-graduate student of Kakatiya Medical College due to ragging rocked the State in February this year.

In June, the National Medical Commission issued a circular directing medical colleges to respond in a timely manner to complaints of harassment and ragging. “All the colleges are directed to comply with the Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges and Institutions, Regulations 2021 and submit Compliance Report as per attached format to this Commission at the earliest and latest by June 30, 2023. The report for the period ending March 31, 2023 should include all the complaints received after UG & PG admission of 2021 and 2022 batch,” said the NMC in its June notice.

Medical students can visit the NMC website (nmc.org.in) and lodge their complaints.

