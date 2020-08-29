Ten inter-State gangsters arrested

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar with the seized ammunition in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad

29 August 2020 22:34 IST

Two country-made firearms seized

Ten inter-State criminals of the notorious ‘Kakral gang’, involved in two jewellery shops’ theft, were apprehended by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team here on Saturday.

Two country-made firearms and 15 live rounds along with other housebreaking implements, including two iron rods, a hammer, two cutting players, four small rods, a DCM vehicle and a bike, were seized.

The accused were involved in offences in Sangareddy district and Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Advertising

Advertising