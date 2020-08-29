Hyderabad

Ten inter-State gangsters arrested

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar with the seized ammunition in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar with the seized ammunition in Hyderabad on Saturday.  

Ten inter-State criminals of the notorious ‘Kakral gang’, involved in two jewellery shops’ theft, were apprehended by the Cyberabad Special Operations Team here on Saturday.

Two country-made firearms and 15 live rounds along with other housebreaking implements, including two iron rods, a hammer, two cutting players, four small rods, a DCM vehicle and a bike, were seized.

The accused were involved in offences in Sangareddy district and Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2020 10:35:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/ten-inter-state-gangsters-arrested/article32475958.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story