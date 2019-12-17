Hyderabad

Temporary RTC staff held

more-in

Punjagutta police on Monday detained 22 temporary drivers and conductors of State-run Road Transport Corporation as they tried to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan, the official camp office-cum-residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Police said that the protesters gathered outside the camp office gate and tried to enter the premises without permission -- demanding priority in government jobs. The protesters worked as temporary drivers and conductors in TSRTC during the strike.

They also demanded experience certificate for the period they worked. “If they were not taken into preventive custody, they might have committed any cognisable offence,” police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2019 12:27:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/temporary-rtc-staff-held/article30324173.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY