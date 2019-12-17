Temporary RTC staff held

Punjagutta police on Monday detained 22 temporary drivers and conductors of State-run Road Transport Corporation as they tried to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan, the official camp office-cum-residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Police said that the protesters gathered outside the camp office gate and tried to enter the premises without permission -- demanding priority in government jobs. The protesters worked as temporary drivers and conductors in TSRTC during the strike.
They also demanded experience certificate for the period they worked. “If they were not taken into preventive custody, they might have committed any cognisable offence,” police said.
