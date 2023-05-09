Temporary booking office, RPF building getting ready at Secunderabad station

May 09, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

South Central Railway on Monday informed that the temporary booking office and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) building are likely to be completed soon as part of the major upgrade of Secunderabad railway station at an estimated cost of ₹700 crore.

Works have commenced for high-capacity underground water tanks and officials have chalked out a plan to take up various construction activities in a phased manner. Soil investigation and topographic survey, laying of foundations, erection of columns and shelter works are completed for the temporary booking office. Flooring, plumbing, electrical, and false ceiling works are in progress for the office to be thrown open later this month, informed a press release.

For the RPF building, construction of the foundation and columns has been completed, while slab and partition-related works are progressing fast. The building is likely to be opened in the next couple of months. A new station building is likely to come on the south-side of the existing building and to accommodate passengers coming in this direction, an underground parking facility is also being provided. For this purpose, excavation and foundation work for the basement on the south side of the station are under way.

General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the plan is to make provision for holding 11 lakh litres capacity of water in underground tanks. Work on 9.5 lakhs litres underground tanks is apace with preliminary work completed on Platform 10 and reservation office.

Shifting of offices on the north side building is under progress and about 60% of the utilities shifting has been completed. He promised an elegant look and world-class amenities to meet the demand for the next 40 years. Every stage of the project is being monitored to ensure timely completion, he added.