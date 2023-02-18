ADVERTISEMENT

Temples witness heavy rush of devotees on Shivaratri

February 18, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA/HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

Shiva temples across the State, including the historic Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada town and the Thousand Pillar temple in Hanamkonda, teemed with devotees who thronged them in large numbers on Maha Shivaratri on Saturday.

Devotees virtually filled every inch of the Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple complex in Vemulawada, popularly known as Dakshin Kashi, to worship the presiding deity on the auspicious occasion.

The queues grew longer with every passing hour as more and more devotees joined the lines to pay obeisance to Lord Rajarajeshwara Swamy almost throughout the day.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy presented ‘pattu vastrams’ on behalf of the State government to the presiding deity of the temple on Saturday morning. Vemulawada MLA Ch. Ramesh Babu and others accompanied the Minister.

The annual Shivaratri jatara entered the second day on Saturday.

In Hanamkonda, the Thousand Pillar temple, the abode of Lord Rudreshwara Swamy, dating back to the Kakatiya era, saw a constant stream of devotees since the early hours of the day.

Devotees had to wait for longer hours in the serpentine queues to have a glimpse of the presiding deity. Some distressed devotees expressed their anger over the alleged delay in darshan due to the influx of VIPs.

Shivaratri was celebrated with traditional fervour at Sri Kaleshwara Sri Mukteshwara Swamy temple, Kaleshwaram, in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, at Ramappa temple in Mulugu district, at Sangameshwara Swamy temple in Khammam district and various other Shiva temples across the State.

