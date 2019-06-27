Temples perform special rituals seeking rain

The continued dry weather conditions, after the initial scattered spells of rain a couple of days ago, prompted the managing committees of various temples across the erstwhile undivided Khammam district to perform special rituals and pujas to propitiate the rain god. The farmers, who have started their kharif sowing operations on an optimistic note following the brief spells of intermittent rain in many parts of the district, are worried over their prospects due to continuous dry spell.

Divine intervention

In this backdrop, the priests of the famous Guntu Malleswara Swamy temple performed Varuna yagam and a host of other rituals on the temple premises here on Thursday seeking divine intervention for copious rain.

Scores of devotees witnessed the rituals and offered special prayers at the temple.

Special pujas were conducted at various temples such as Mutyalamma and Gangamma in Enkoor and elsewhere in the district seeking abundant rain.

Instances of villagers performing ‘frog marriages’ were also reported from a few far-flung habitations in Yellandu and some other parts of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.