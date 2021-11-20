Temples aglow with Karthika Pournami festivities

KARIMNAGAR

20 November 2021 01:04 IST

The historic temples in Vemulawada, Dharmapuri, Kaleshwaram and various other places in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district sparkled with the lighting of diyas (earthen lamps) and special rituals marking the celebration of Karthika Pournami festival on Friday.

Hordes of devotees took a holy dip in Godavari river and offered special prayers at the famous Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Dharmapuri in Jagtial district from the early hours of the day.

Women devotees lit the earthen lamps along the banks of the Godavari and performed special pujas.

The renowned Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district witnessed a steady stream of devotees from dawn to dusk on the auspicious occasion, sources said.

A large number of devotees from far and wide worshipped the presiding deities of the historic Sri Kaleshwara Sri Mukteeshwara Swamy temple in Kaleshwaram in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district.

The sprawling banks of the Godavari in the famous pilgrim centre virtually turned into a sea of humanity with a huge congregation of devotees.