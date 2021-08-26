Temple staff, archakas to get revised pay scales

The State government has decided to implement the Revised Pay Scales, 2020 to temple employees and ‘archakas’ (priests) working in the Endowment Department’s Joint Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and other cadre temples in the State, as being paid to the State government employees.

In the orders issued on Thursday, Secretary (Revenue-Endowments) V. Anil Kumar stated that the government has extended the Revised Pay Scales, 2020 to the employees and archakas of temples working in the Joint Commissioner Cadre temples having below 30% or above 30% establishment charges and Deputy Commissioner/Assistant Commissioner cadre temples and other temples having 30% and below establishment charges.

The date of effect of implementation of the Revised Pay Scales, 2020 to the above temple employees and archakas with regards to notional/monetary benefits shall be the same as that of government employees – from July 1, 2018 and from April 1, 2020, respectively.