Hyderabad

Temple priest held for bicycle thefts

A 19-year-old priest addicted to PUBG mobile game was arrested by Malkajgiri police on charge of stealing high-end bicycles.

The accused, Nandula Sidhartha Sharma from Mangapuram in Moula Ali, stole 31 bicycles worth ₹3.5 lakh from Kushaiguda, Nacharam, Neredmet and Malkajgiri.

In wake of a slew of complaints of bicycle thefts lodged at various police stations in the Commissionerate, a team was formed to nab the accused.

A total of 16 cases were registered.

“Sharma is addicted to PUBG and used to quarrel with his mother for more money. So, he started committing theft of bicycles parked inside houses and apartments to make a quick buck to lead a lavish life,” Malkajgiri DCP Rakshita K Murthy said on Thursday.

