Temple priest held for bicycle thefts

A 19-year-old priest addicted to PUBG mobile game was arrested by Malkajgiri police on charge of stealing high-end bicycles.
The accused, Nandula Sidhartha Sharma from Mangapuram in Moula Ali, stole 31 bicycles worth ₹3.5 lakh from Kushaiguda, Nacharam, Neredmet and Malkajgiri.
In wake of a slew of complaints of bicycle thefts lodged at various police stations in the Commissionerate, a team was formed to nab the accused.
A total of 16 cases were registered.
“Sharma is addicted to PUBG and used to quarrel with his mother for more money. So, he started committing theft of bicycles parked inside houses and apartments to make a quick buck to lead a lavish life,” Malkajgiri DCP Rakshita K Murthy said on Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.