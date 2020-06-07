Hyderabad

Temple premises sanitised

530 temples in Adilabad to open today

All the 530 temples under Endowment Department in former united Adilabad district will reopen on Monday following easing of lockdown restrictions. Respective authorities have made preparations like sanitising premises of temples and drawing circles for devotees to stand at a distance to maintain the social distancing norm.

The famous Gnana Saraswati temple at Basar in Nirmal district will be thrown open at 7 a.m. and devotees can have darshan until 6 p.m. every day. Authorities have sanitised the temple premises including the queue area.

The reopening will, however, be restricted only to darshan as no Aksharabhyasam, no Arjita Seva, no Annadanam will be available. Neither will be the laddu prasadam. Devotees will not be allowed a holy dip on the Godavari ghat either. Among the important temples that will reopen will be the Gudem Satyanarayana Swami temple in Dandepally mandal of Mancherial district and Jainad Laxminarayana Swami temple in Adilabad district.

