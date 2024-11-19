 />
Temperatures plummet across Telangana, Hyderabad sees cooler nights

Telangana experiences chilly nights with Rajanna Sircilla hitting 12°C, Hyderabad at 15.3°C, and dry weather forecasted

Published - November 19, 2024 10:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
According to IMD, Telangana is expected to experience dry weather over the next five days. File | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G.

Telangana is experiencing a significant dip in night temperatures, with some areas recording chilly lows. According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS) data, in the last 24 hours, Rajanna Sircilla registered the state’s lowest minimum temperature at 12°C, while Hyderabad’s coldest spot was Ramachandrapuram and Patancheru, recording 12.9°C.

The overall district temperature in Hyderabad was 15.3°C. Rajendranagar was the coldest among the city’s neighbourhoods, at 13.5°C, followed by Qutubullapur (14.4°C), Hayathnagar (14.5°C), and Alwal (15°C).

Secunderabad matched the district average with 15.3°C, while other areas such as Gajularamaram (15.5°C), Musheerabad (15.8°C), and Saroornagar (16.2°C) saw slightly higher temperatures. Khairatabad (18.5°C), Charminar (18.8°C), and Falaknuma recorded the highest minimum temperatures in Hyderabad at 20.2°C.

Statewide, chilly nights were common across districts. Areas like Rangareddy, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Vikarabad, Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, and Adilabad matched Rajanna Sircilla’s 12°C. Nizamabad and Nirmal followed closely with 12.6°C, and Karimnagar recorded 13°C.

Other temperatures across Telangana included 13.6°C in Hanamkonda, 14.4°C in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 14.9°C in Nagarkurnool, 16.6°C in Khammam, and 18°C in Jogulamba Gadwal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Telangana is expected to experience dry weather over the next five days. In Hyderabad, mist or haze is likely to persist over the next 24 hours. The city’s maximum and minimum temperatures are forecast to be around 30°C and 17°C, respectively, as per the latest IMD bulletin.

