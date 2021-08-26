Temperature controlled air cargo containers at RGIA

It has a capacity to hold up to 250 containers at any point of time

GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC), a division of GMR Air Cargo and Aerospace Engineering Limited, became the first cargo terminal in India and South Asia to handle a shipment using the next generation ‘Envirotainer Releye® RLP’ air cargo containers on Thursday.

GHAC is also developing a dedicated ‘Cooltainer Yard’, touted to be the country’s largest on-airport hub to store, service and manage active and passive temperature-controlled containers, with a capacity to hold up to 250 containers at any point of time.

Envirotainer active heating and cooling containers are one of the preferred options for movement of highly temperature-sensitive air cargo shipments globally like pharmaceuticals and vaccines, which need to be protected from the vagaries of temperature excursions at all times throughout the supply chain, said an official spokesman.

Releye® RLP is the next generation temperature-controlled air cargo container introduced by Envirotainer, offering superior performance, up to 50% higher space efficiency, advanced live monitoring and control features to maintain the temperature of shipment for up to 170 hours, the highest in the world today.

With Hyderabad region being home to one of the largest concentrations of COVID-19 vaccine manufacture globally, the introduction of the Releye® RLP containers in the market will further strengthen the global supply chain for the movement of these vaccines.

“The new containers will offer an unparalleled value proposition to air cargo shippers and consignees in the region,” said GMR Hyderabad Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker.

GHAC is the designated hub and a partner station for Envirotainer temperature-controlled air cargo containers, with the airport cargo terminal maintaining a stock of up to 75 containers for use, a press release said.