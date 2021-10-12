Telugus in London celebrate Bathukamma with fervour

Hyderabad

12 October 2021 00:22 IST

Meanwhile, the Telangana NRI Forum in London conducted Bathukamma and Dasara celebrations that was attended by a large number of Telugu women carrying beautiful floral arrangements and played around them, singing traditional songs.

Rajesh Agarwal, deputy mayor of London, who was the chief guest, lauded the promotion of Indian culture and the promotion of the arts, worship of nature and of flowers as deities. The programme started with the Durga puja around the Jammi tree specially brought from India followed by Bathukamma, Katte Kolatam and an array of cultural activities.

Also in attendance were London MPs Virendra Sharma, Seema Malhotra and local mayor Bishnu Gurung. Tirumala Thirupathi Devesthanam laddu prasadam was distributed among the families of all the participants.

