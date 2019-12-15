Telugu writer Rentala’s contributions recalled

Contribution of Telugu writer Rentala Gopalakrishna to the literary space is second to none, opined the speakers at a literature meet organised here to commemorate his 100th birth anniversary.

The celebrations of the Telugu novelist, poet, translator, playwright was organised by Chaya Resource Centre and Rentala Memorial Society amid a packed audience on the premises of the Hyderabad Study Circle in the city on Sunday.

One of the foremost literatteurs from the Telugu land whose common man-friendly yet enriching wordage caught the fascination of many readers, late Gopalakrishna had contributed richly through his regional spin to globally eminent classics. He has over 100 books to his credit.

The programme, moderated by veteran journalist Telakapalli Ravi, saw a host of personalities, including filmmaker B. Narsing Rao, media professional K. Srinivas, poet Afsar Mohammed, literary critics K. P. Ashok Kumar and Aditya Korrapati, speaking about Rentala Gopalakrishna’s unique ideals that had shaped the content of their works.

Having been someone who has actively known Rentala Gopalakrishna on a professional and a personal level, poet Afsar felt that there’s a great need for this generation to research about the rich past of Telugu literature.

“We actively discuss how social events shape a writer’s life and his works, but it’s important to document the same on a concrete level,” he added.

Telakapalli Ravi had opined that translations are as challenging as original writing, if not more.