Telugu techie’s body may reach Hyderabad on Saturday

The body of Madhu Reddy, the Seattle-based software employee who committed suicide on Tuesday, is likely to reach Hyderabad on Saturday.

Friends of Madhu told The Hindu that the Washington Telugu Samiti has taken the initiative to complete the formalities and it will take two to three days for the body to be handed over.

Differences between Madhu and his wife over trivial issues were apparently the reason for the extreme step. “Madhu seems to be softspoken and never discussed the family problems even with his friends,” said Sudhir Jalagam, representative of Telangana Development Forum (TDF) who visited Madhu’s house. It is said that Madhu made a similar attempt on Friday after an argument with his wife. “Had she informed the same to friends and relatives, they could have intervened to convince him not to take the step,” a friend of Madhu said.

The couple were apparently under stress over the visa issues in the present environment and also the family problems back home. While Madhu was on H1B, his wife is working on H4 visa. What happens to her status is a question now.

Meanwhile, effort to raise funds for shifting his body received response from all over the USA. The campaign on gofundme.com raised US $15,890 within 19 hours and was closed, while another similar campaign raised US $7,654 so far.