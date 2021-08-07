Telugu students excel in JEE Main

Majority of 100 percentile students are from Narayana group

Students of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh figured among the top scores in the JEE Main results of the July and August sessions with four candidates each from the two Telugu states scoring 100 percentiles out of the 17 students in the country.

Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy, Madur Adarsh Reddy, Velavali Venkata Karthikeya Sai Vydhik and Josyula Venkata Aditya from Telangana, and Karanam Lokesh, Duggineni Venkata Paneesh, Pasala Veera Siva and Kanchan from Andhra Pradesh scored 100 percentiles.

More candidates touched the 100 percentile in the third session compared to the first and second sessions conducted in February and March this year. Only 6 got 100 percentiles in the first session in February and 13 in the March and April exams while it increased to 17 now. The fourth session will be held later this month and the final merit list will be issued then.

Karnataka student

Students of Narayana institutions excelled in the JEE Main with 6 out of the total 17 100 percentilers coming from the Narayana group, and 5 out of the 8 from the two Telugu states are also from the same group, according to P. Sindhura Narayana, Managing Director and Sharani, Director of Narayana Group.

Sindhura said that the only student from Karnataka securing 100 percentile also belongs to their group of institutions. She said this success was a result of the group’s well researched and definitive curriculum developed by experts, which gives strong emphasis on mastery of fundamentals and thorough conceptual understanding.

Ms. Sharani said the ‘nLearn’, Narayana’s online examination, practice and analysis application, played a key role in preparing the students for the national examinations.

On an average, Narayana students who appeared for JEE Main 2021, had taken more number of full length online exams, according to Executive Director, Puneet Kothapa.