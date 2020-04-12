Telugu student from Nellore shot at in USA

A Telugu student in the US was shot at in St. Louis on April 9 and is in a critical condition.

The student, Dheeraj Kumar Reddy Dega hailing from Nellore and pursuing his Masters at Eastern Illinois University was allegedly shot at while returning from a gas station and the police suspect that it was armed robbery attempt. The incident came to light after his childhood friend Kishore Chittamuru posted on gofundme.com requesting financial support for his friend.

According to him, Dheeraj went to the USA in January this year to pursue Masters after working in multinational companies in Bangalore as a software engineer. Kishore said in the post “His injuries are severe and he was admitted in Mercy Hospital, Ballas Rd. The bullet entered his body from the left side of the abdomen and ended up on the right side, damaging the intestine and liver. He is currently on ventilator and his condition is critical. He is still to undergo multiple surgeries and the bullet is yet to be removed.”

Dheeraj was raised by his relatives after his parents passed away in his childhood, Kishore said, adding: “With a lot of hurdles in his life, he started his career as a software engineer in India for an MNC. It took time for him to stand financially and support himself for his master’s education. To fulfil his dream, he came to the USA.”

Contributions poured in for the youngster with US$ 178,690 raised so far as against the goal of $250,000. Dheeraj worked in Bangalore and he did his schooling from Sanghamitra Vidyalayam, Nellore.