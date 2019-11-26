Telugu girl murdered in the US

An American student with roots in Hyderabad was found murdered in Chicago on Saturday.

The University of Illinois Chicago student, Ruth George (19), was found dead in the back seat of her family-owned vehicle in a campus garage.

The teenager’s family, originally from Hyderabad, had moved to the United States 30 years ago. Her mother is in the medical profession and the family doesn’t have much connection to the city now, according to a distant relative in the city.

According to Kevin Booker, UIC Chief of Police, accused Donald Thurman was arrested and he is neither associated with the university nor known to the deceased. Medical examination ruled her death as homicide by strangulation and the accused was charged with murder and sexual assault.

University Chancellor Michael D Amiridis, in a statement, said the girl had been reported missing from Friday evening.

Police said the accused had been jailed for armed robbery and was out on parole after serving two years of the six-year sentence.