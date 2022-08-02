Hyderabad

Telugu film shoots come to a halt

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 02, 2022 01:21 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 01:21 IST

The shoot of several Telugu films came to a halt across the State on Monday with members of the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) suspending it in pursuit of a workable solution to pressing issues such as changing revenue situation and increasing costs of film production.

ATFPG members said it was imperative to discuss the pressing issues plaguing filmmakers of Tollywood hit hard by the pandemic. Sources said that the shoot of a few Tamil and other non-Telugu movies in the State continued without any interruption.

Meanwhile, noted film producer Dil Raju reportedly clarified that he refrained from shooting any Telugu movie in view of ATFPG’s call to stop shoot from Monday. He, however, stated that the shoot of his upcoming Tamil movie starring actor Vijay was under way.

