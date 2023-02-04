Telugu film AD, aide held for running sex racket; four women rescued

February 04, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Cyberabad Police arrested an assistant director working in the Telugu film industry and his associate in connection with the major sex racket they busted last year. Officials also rescued four women who were pushed into flesh trade.

The arrests were made by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Cyberabad Police, who nabbed Suresh Boina alias Kumar Setty alias Karan alias Suresh Siddharth, 32, working as an assistant director in Tollywood, and Mekala Akhil Kumar alias Akhil Ashwin alias James, 37, said Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, adding that for the first time, four websites which were facilitating the sex trade, were taken down.

“Suresh Boina used to run the sex racket in Goa and shifted base to Hyderabad to cater to big clients in the city. He has pushed about 500 women into prostitution. Mekala Akhil, who is active on more than 60 WhatsApp groups pertaining to the racket, has sexually assaulted about 35 victims and pushed about 500 women from West Bengal, Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore etc into the trade for a commission of 40%,” Mr.Raveendra explained.

The men were allegedly organising the racket by procuring women from different places across India, posting advertisements on websites and contacting the customers through call centres and WhatsApp. “They were also facilitating the customers to reach the victims and indulge in prostitution in different hotels in the city,” added the official.

The latest arrests were in continuation with the major bust into the racket by Cyberabad Police on December 5, 2022, wherein they apprehended 18 individuals who had forced over 14,000 victims into prostitution.