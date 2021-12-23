Telugu businessmen from US mentor young entrepreneurs

HYDERABAD

America Telugu Association organises business seminar in Hyderabad

The America Telugu Association (ATA), a premier national association established to promote Telugu community in the United States, on Thursday organised Business Seminar 2021 in Hyderabad.

This is an initiative to encourage business ideas, mentor young entrepreneurs, and provide a platform for venture capitalists and start-ups.

Nearly 100 mentors, venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and technology experts based in the US and India shared their views and suggested measures on promoting business in tier-II cities of Telangana at the seminar, the focus being to encourage Telugu entrepreneurs with mentorship and funding.

Business committee chair for ATA Kashi Kotha said that the agenda was multifold, to increase networking and interaction between US-based Telugu entrepreneurs and business owners based in Telangana, mentor and invest in start-up companies in India, especially those based in Telangana, and attract more companies to come to second tier cities such as Khammam, Warangal, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad.

Conference advisory committee chair Jayanth Challa observed that Telugu entrepreneurs were gaining prominence across the US and around the world and this was an effort to share the best practices here. The seminar was also an effort to promote US-India partnerships and encourage entrepreneurs to invest in various districts across Telangana.

ATA has been conducting such seminars in Hyderabad once every two years since 2014, and through these seminars, over ₹150 crore were invested in Indian start-ups. Multiple companies moved into second tier cities and starting of a T-hub in Khammam town was a big accomplishment made possible by ATA co-chair for business Lax Chepuri.

IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, CEO IT Investments Vijay Rangineni and CEO of Telangana Academy of Skill and Knowledge Srikanth Sinha were the other speakers. ATA president Bhuvanesh Boojala, and ATA president elect Bhuvanesh Boojala were present.