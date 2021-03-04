Telephone call diversion racket busted, 3 arrested

Hyderabad

04 March 2021

‘Accused used to convert international VoIP calls into local calls’

Three persons of a call termination racket, involving diversion of international calls through mobile networks, were arrested by Rajendra Nagar police here on Wednesday.

The arrested accused are Mohammed Ashfaq (23), Syed Mohammed Nasir (30), both drivers from Falaknuma, and Shaik Akbar (25), a mechanic from Mailardevpally.

The accused were also found to be using Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) to operate the racket to make a quick buck since their earnings were low during the COVID-19 lockdown, police said.

“They hatched a plan to earn money by converting international VoIP calls into local calls,” they said.

Ashfaq pursued information technology courses and had telecommunication skills, as he also worked as a bio-agent in ATM Integrity Informatics Private Limited. In 2017, he was arrested by Hussaini Alam police in a similar case.

According to the police, in December last, the gang rented an apartment at Rajendranagar, registered their firm ‘Selva Technology’ and obtained a partnership deed.

“With those documents, they procured Reliance Jio SIP trunk device of 500 channels and three numbers, which helped them to connect to 1,500 persons,” Rajendra Nagar ACP R. Sanjay Kumar said, adding that the device was assembled with a computer.

The gang also contacted Quickcom of USA and Skyline, China, to convert the international VoIPs.