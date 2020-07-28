HyderabadHyderabad 28 July 2020 12:38 IST
Telengana CM mourns death of B.S. Bajaj
The Chief Minister recalled the services of 93-year-old Bajaj as founder secretary general of Asian Biotech Associations
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has mourned the death of doyen of biotechnology industry B.S. Bajaj.
The Chief Minister recalled the services of 93-year-old Bajaj as founder secretary general of Asian Biotech Associations. Mr. Bajaj worked tirelessly to make Genome Valley and Bio Asia a reality.
Mr. Rao said Mr. Bajaj was conferred lifetime achievement award during Bio Asia-2019. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the bereaved, according to an official release.
