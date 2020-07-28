Hyderabad

Telengana CM mourns death of B.S. Bajaj

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chief Minister recalled the services of 93-year-old Bajaj as founder secretary general of Asian Biotech Associations

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has mourned the death of doyen of biotechnology industry B.S. Bajaj.

The Chief Minister recalled the services of 93-year-old Bajaj as founder secretary general of Asian Biotech Associations. Mr. Bajaj worked tirelessly to make Genome Valley and Bio Asia a reality.

Mr. Rao said Mr. Bajaj was conferred lifetime achievement award during Bio Asia-2019. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the bereaved, according to an official release.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2020 12:41:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/telengana-cm-mourns-death-of-bs-bajaj/article32210295.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY