ADVERTISEMENT

Telemedicine service to connect Indian patients with American doctors

Published - July 27, 2024 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Patients can select a doctor, schedule an appointment, upload medical records, make payments, consult, receive medical opinions and conduct follow-up consultations — all online. | Photo Credit: ISTOCK/Getty Images

A telemedicine service that connects Indian patients with doctors in the U.S. was launched in Hyderabad on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company, My American Doctor, founded by a group of Indian-origin doctors in the U.S., offers teleconsultation through over 50 specialist and super-specialist doctors across the U.S.. The company aims to provide accessible healthcare to the Indian population by overcoming logistical challenges with its tech platform. Teleconsultations are priced at $149, with follow-up consultations at half the cost, according to a release.

“We aim to complete consultations and generate written reports within 72 hours. Currently, our focus is on serving patients in India, but we plan to extend our services to the Middle East and eventually to the U.S.,” said Raj Narla, an emergency medicine specialist and CEO of My American Doctor.

Patients can select a doctor, schedule an appointment, upload medical records, make payments, consult, receive medical opinions and conduct follow-up consultations — all online.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Over a million patients from India travel abroad annually for medical treatment of complex conditions, rare diseases, difficult diagnoses and privacy reasons. Additionally, there are approximately four times as many patients who would seek expert medical opinions from foreign physicians if they had the resources,” said Rajan Garg, an ICU medicine specialist and board member of My American Doctor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US