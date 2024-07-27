Telemedicine service to connect Indian patients with American doctors

A telemedicine service that connects Indian patients with doctors in the U.S. was launched in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The company, My American Doctor, founded by a group of Indian-origin doctors in the U.S., offers teleconsultation through over 50 specialist and super-specialist doctors across the U.S.. The company aims to provide accessible healthcare to the Indian population by overcoming logistical challenges with its tech platform. Teleconsultations are priced at $149, with follow-up consultations at half the cost, according to a release.

“We aim to complete consultations and generate written reports within 72 hours. Currently, our focus is on serving patients in India, but we plan to extend our services to the Middle East and eventually to the U.S.,” said Raj Narla, an emergency medicine specialist and CEO of My American Doctor.

Patients can select a doctor, schedule an appointment, upload medical records, make payments, consult, receive medical opinions and conduct follow-up consultations — all online.

“Over a million patients from India travel abroad annually for medical treatment of complex conditions, rare diseases, difficult diagnoses and privacy reasons. Additionally, there are approximately four times as many patients who would seek expert medical opinions from foreign physicians if they had the resources,” said Rajan Garg, an ICU medicine specialist and board member of My American Doctor.