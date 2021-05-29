Telemedicine facility for forest staff in remote areas

HYDERABAD

Forest dept. signs MoU with NGO

With a view to make healthcare advice easily available to its employees working in remote and interior areas and their family members during the ongoing pandemic situation, the Forest Department has entered into a memorandum of understanding with an NGO to provide telemedicine services.

At a virtual meeting held on Saturday on providing the telemedicine facility to the forest employees and their family members in remote areas, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R. Shobha said that the new service would help the department create awareness on COVID symptoms, preventive measures, response needed on finding heavy symptoms and take steps for hospitalisation, if necessary.

She stated that the MoU with Helping Hand Foundation would help the forest staff in remote areas get medical advice as doctors would be available round the clock for treatment as per the protocol on finding infection symptoms. The organisation would also take care of emergency medical services and hospitalisation (in government facilities) of the infected staff, if required.

Further, the NGO would help the staff and their family members cope with the side effects after recovery. The department was also keeping necessary stocks of AYUSH medicine available for forest staff and their family members in rural areas.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Admin) S. Srinivas, chief conservators of various circles, representatives of Helping Hand Foundation, including Muztaba Askari, Dr. Humera, and forest officials of all districts participated in the virtual meet.