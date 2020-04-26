Telemedicine consultations increase by over 100%

The number of telemedicine consultations has increased due to lockdown and social distancing becoming mandatory to curb the spread of coronavirus.
According to sources, teleconsultations have increased by over 100% a week on an average.
Hyderabad is one among the Metro cities from where the maximum number of health queries have come from apart from Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai, among a few others.
Chief healthcare strategy officer of Practo Technologies K. Alexander said that the existing telemedicine platforms had to quickly respond to the surge in demand for health consultations without compromising on quality.
“We have got enough doctors of all specialities on board at Practo. The telemedicine consultations are also affordable to suit every pocket,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.