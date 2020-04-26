Hyderabad

Telemedicine consultations increase by over 100%

The number of telemedicine consultations has increased due to lockdown and social distancing becoming mandatory to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to sources, teleconsultations have increased by over 100% a week on an average.

Hyderabad is one among the Metro cities from where the maximum number of health queries have come from apart from Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune and Chennai, among a few others.

Chief healthcare strategy officer of Practo Technologies K. Alexander said that the existing telemedicine platforms had to quickly respond to the surge in demand for health consultations without compromising on quality.

“We have got enough doctors of all specialities on board at Practo. The telemedicine consultations are also affordable to suit every pocket,” he said.

