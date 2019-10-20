Telangana will not trade self-respect for a few welfare schemes: Revanth

TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP, Revanth Reddy, said people of Telangana will not trade their self-respect and freedom for a few welfare schemes, and the entire statehood agitation was based on self-respect and not schemes.

During a roadshow in Huzurnagar constituency in support of Congress candidate, Padmavathi Reddy, he said the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is trying to portray welfare schemes to crush free speech and self-respect. Welfare schemes are part of all governments in the country but if you want to trade the self-respect for those schemes, people of Telangana are not willing to forego, he charged.

‘Value of freedom’

He reminded that hundreds of people gave their lives for Telangana to enjoy freedom, and not suppression, and history is replete with examples right from the historic farmers struggle to the agitation before 2014.

Congress always respected freedom and that is why it never crushed people’s aspirations, and agreed for a separate Telangana, he argued.

‘Don’t fall for sops’

Urging people not to fall for the ‘sops’ and ‘money distribution’ tactics adopted by the ruling party, he asked people to take whatever they offer but vote for Congress. TRS leaders, including Ministers, legislators and MPs are in no position to raise or resolve issues in front of Mr. Rao, he said.

He was joined by Nalgonda MP and TPCC president, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Bhongir MP, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and a battery of senior Congress leaders.

During seven-hour long road show which ended at Huzurnagar, Mr. Uttam Reddy exuded confidence over Congress victory. He said people were vexed with the dictatorial and arrogant regime of the Chief Minister, and Huzurnagar will send a strong message to TRS government to either perform or perish.

He said farmers were cheated on the promise of crop loan waiver, students on unemployment allowance and Muslims and STs were duped with 12% reservation promise.

Mr. Reddy reiterated that he and his wife Uttam Padmavathi would dedicate their lives for the service of people of Huzurnagar.

“We have no children and therefore, we consider you as our family. We've served you for the last three decades and will continue to do the same till our last breaths,” he said.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkatreddy said that the response to Congress campaign was tremendous and that people are waiting to send a message to Mr. Rao.

Ms. Uttam Padmavathi said Mr. Rao has sent a large contingent of TRS leaders just to fight a woman.