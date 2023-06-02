Telangana’s textile town of Sircilla witnessed remarkable transformation in nine years: KTR

June 02, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA/KARIMNAGAR/KHAMMAM

Sircilla, the textile town of Telangana, witnessed a remarkable transformation in terms of livelihood opportunities to weavers as well as power-loom workers and infrastructure development within a span of nine years, said Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao said on Friday.

The weavers and power-loom workers, who reeled under miserable conditions due to the crisis in the power-loom sector because of the apathy of the rulers before Telangana’s formation, were now getting assured orders and sustainable income. Mr. Rama Rao attributed the change to BRS government’s unwavering commitment towards the welfare of weavers and its numerous initiatives to empower them.

He was speaking at the Telangana Formation Day ceremony, marking the start of the 21-day decennial celebrations of Telangana’s formation, in Sircilla, the district headquarters of Rajanna Sircilla district.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure sustainable income to power-loom workers and owners, the State government was placing orders for production Bathukamma sarees and the sarees meant for distribution during Christmas and Ramzan festivals, worth around ₹2,500 crore. This was ensuring a monthly income of ₹16,000 to over 15,000 power-loom workers in Sircilla, he said.

The apparel park, with an outlay of ₹174 crore, was fast coming up on 60 acres and works on the proposed ₹388-crore weaving park were progressing at a fast pace on 88 acres at Peddur near Sircilla.

An apparel unit of the Gokaldas Images Company had already started functioning at the apparel park, providing livelihood to around 950 people. Once completed, the apparel park would create livelihood opportunities to around 8,000 women, the minister said.

Around 80,000 handloom and power-loom workers were covered under the Nethanna Bheema, the insurance scheme for weavers, in the State.

Outlining the BRS government’s flagship welfare schemes, including Rythu Bandhu and Dalit Bandhu, Mr. Rama Rao said Telangana achieved significant milestones in irrigation, education, health and all other crucial spheres within nine years.

Collector Anuraag Jayanti, Superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan and others were present.

Celebrations in Karimnagar, Khammam

In Karimnagar, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare and Civil Supplies G Kamalakar unfurled the national flag to mark the State formation day. Collector R.V. Karnan and others were present.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar addressed the State formation day ceremony in Khammam. He said the State was marching on the path of progress on all fronts, setting an example for other States to emulate its “holistic development and welfare model” under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Collector V.P. Gautham and other officers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.