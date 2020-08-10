Telangana’s Rythu Bima premium released

HYDERABAD

10 August 2020 23:19 IST

State government releases ₹1,173.54 crore

The State government has released ₹1,173.54 crore towards payment of premium for the Farmers’ Group Life Insurance Scheme – Rythu Bima – for the year 2020-21.

In the orders issued on Monday, the government has released the amount that includes ₹1,141.44 crore towards premium amount at ₹3,486.9, including GST per every insured farmer, and ₹32.1 crore towards stamp duty for insuring 32.73 lakh farmers in the age group of 18 to 59 years or those who were born between August 14, 1961 and August 14, 2002, both days inclusive.

₹5 lakh insurance

The insurance cover under the scheme would be for one year from August 14, 2020 to August 13, 2021 and on the death of any insured farmer, his/her family would be paid insurance benefit (claim) of ₹5 lakh, irrespective of the cause of death. The scheme was first introduced in 2018-19 on August 14, 2018.

Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for releasing the funds.

He stated that the State government had paid ₹1,775.95 crore towards premium payment to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for implementation of the scheme during the last two years.

A total of 32,267 farmers who died of various reasons during the last two years, mostly various illnesses, the LIC had paid ₹1,613.35 crore as insurance claim at ₹5 lakh each to the immediate legal heir of the farmer concerned.

Claims of another 1,800 farmers who died are under the examination of the insurance company and once it is done, their families would be paid ₹90 crore as claim, the Minister explained.