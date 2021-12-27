Telangana’s Omicron tally touches 56 with 12 new cases

10 cases detected during random sampling tests at airport

Telangana recorded 12 new Omicron cases by Monday evening, including two contacts of people with the variant. Ten cases were detected during random sampling tests carried out among air passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after they landed from countries other than those designated ‘at risk’.

Now, the count of people with Omicron variant in the State has reached 56. Of the 263 passengers from at-risk countries subjected to tests at the airport, 24 turned out to be positive. This took the daily caseload in the State to 182 and the total up to 6,80,844.

One person succumbed to the disease, taking the toll to 4,023. The State has 3,417 cases in isolation or treatment at various facilities.

On Monday, 37,839 samples were tested as against 20,576 the previous day.