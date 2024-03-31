New super-specialty hospital inaugurated in Hyderabad

March 31, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana’s Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha on Sunday inaugurated the second branch of Pulse Heart Super Specialty Hospital in Miyapur. According to the management, the 100-bed hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, including an ultra-modern cardiac cath lab and advanced operation theatres.

In his address, the Minister emphasised the government’s dedication to delivering quality and affordable healthcare services to every resident of Telangana. He underscored the importance of supporting small and medium-sized hospitals to improve the healthcare of lower and middle-income populace. He urged medical professionals to help Arogyasri beneficiaries.

